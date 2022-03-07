Alabama basketball prepares for SEC Tournament

3/5/22 MBB Alabama vs LSU GurleyNo_EllisKe Photo by Robert Sutton Alabama men's basketball

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter AJ Holliday

Alabama basketball dropped its last two games of the regular season and now turns its attention to the SEC Tournament. The Crimson Tide were defeated by the Texas A&M Aggies at home 87-71, then they finished the regular season at LSU, where they were defeated in overtime, 80-77.

The SEC Tournament is set to begin Wednesday, March 9. Alabama will face the winner of Georgia vs Vanderbilt Thursday, the winner of that game will face Kentucky. The Crimson Tide are still listed as a five seed in the NCAA Tournament in Joe Lunardi’ bracketology.

Two things have remained consistent this season for Alabama basketball, poor 3-point shooting and turnovers. Bama turned the ball over 19 times in both matchups and shot less than 35% from 3. In both meetings the Crimson Tide led at halftime but poor execution in the second half led to them losing.

For Alabama to make a deep run in either tournament, it starts with leading scorer Jaden Shackelford. Shackelford hasn’t shot the ball well the past two games, including shooting 3-of-14 against LSU and 0-for-8 from the 3-point line. Second half defense must improve for the Tide as well, they’ve been outscored by its last three opponents in the second half.