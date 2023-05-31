Alabama basketball players withdraw from NBA Draft; will return for 2024 season

2/9/22 MBB Alabama vs Ole MIss Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) Photo by Robert Sutton Alabama basketball

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly will return to the University of Alabama for his sixth and final season. He entered his name into the 2023 NBA draft while maintaining his college eligibility following the end of the season.

Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly tells me that he will withdraw from the 2023 NBA Draft and return to school next season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 31, 2023

Many believed Quinerly would enter the NBA Draft following the 2021-2022 season, but he tore his ACL in Alabama’s NCAA Tournament game against Notre Dame, leading to his decision to stay in school.

Last season was a rollercoaster for the native of Haclensack, NJ. Following offseason surgery, Quinerly returned to action earlier than expected but he struggled to find his on-court rhythm. He hit his stride towards the end of the regular season, resulting an electric postseason.

Quinerly was named to the SEC All-Tournament Team for the second time in his career. He finished the year averaging a team-high 15 points in the NCAA Tournament and ended the season with 1,149 career points at Alabama, which ranks No. 43 in program history.

Quinerly played a crucial role in Alabama’s rise to prominence. The SEC Co-Sixth Man of the Year began his career at Villanova in 2018. Quinerly entered his name in the transfer portal after one season with the Wildcats. The former five-star recruit had to sit out the 2019-20 season but burst onto the scene in 2020. Quinerly earned SEC Tournament Most Outstanding Player honors in 2021 after helping lead the Crimson Tide to the program’s first tournament championship since 1991. He finished the 2022 season ranked second on the team in scoring (13.8 ppg), assists (4.2 apg) and in field goals made (165) and attempted (401).

Quinerly’s decision to come back is huge for an Alabama team that lost three starters from last year’s standout team. His veteran leadership helped gel last year’s team and will hopefully do the same for the 2024 team.

Another veteran announced his decision to return for another season Tuesday.

Fellow point guard Mark Sears also tested out the NBA Draft waters. The Ohio transfer started every game for the Crimson Tide last season. He was the second-leading scorer on the team behind National Freshman of the Year Brandon Miller. Sears and Quinerly will lead a group of guards that features Rylan Griffin, Davin Cosby, Aaron Estrada and Latrell Wrightsell.