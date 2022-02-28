Alabama basketball looks to extend winning streak

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter AJ Holliday

Alabama basketball will be looking to extend its winning streak to three games Wednesday, the Crimson Tide are set to host Texas A&M in its final home game of the season. The Aggies also come into this match-up on a two-game winning streak after defeating Georgia and Ole Miss. A&M needs this win and a deep run in the SEC Tournament if they want to have a shot at making the NCAA Tournament.

Alabama’ record is 19-10, 9-7 SEC, which has them at fifth in the conference. Texas A&M is 18-11, 7-9 SEC, leaving them at 10th in the SEC. Both teams come into this one shooting around 44% from the field, A&M shoots better from the 3-point line, which should come as no surprise as the Crimson Tide shoot a lot of threes, but don’t make that many. The Aggies are one of the best in the SEC when it comes to forcing turnovers, averaging over 10 steals a game which is second in the conference behind Kentucky.

Last years meeting between the two teams was cancelled due to COVID-19. Alabama comes into this one having won its last two games against Vanderbilt and South Carolina, despite the wins, Bama fell one spot in the AP Poll to No. 25.

A&M is led by senior guard Quenton Jackson, in their game against Georgia on Feb. 22, Jackson scored 31 points and went perfect from the field, finishing 11-of-11. Jackson averages 14 points per game which is 11th in the conference, Jahvon Quinerly is just above him in scoring averaging 14.3 points per game, including a 20 point performance against South Carolina, where he scored 18 points in the first half. Jaden Shackelford is Alabama’ leading scorer averaging 17 points a game.

Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m., March 2 on SEC Network.