Alabama Basketball looks to build momentum at SEC Tournament

Alabama during a game against the LSU Tigers at PMAC on 1 19, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Photo by: Beau Brune

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Sam Holley

Alabama basketball is heading into this week’s SEC Tournament looking to gain some momentum. The Crimson Tide have lost 3 of its last 5 including the regular season finale at LSU, 80-77 in overtime.

Alabama will face the winner of No. 14 Georgia and No. 11 Vanderbilt on Thursday. Alabama split with those teams in the regular season, losing to Georgia in Athens and beating Vanderbilt in Nashville.

If Alabama wins its first game they will face the No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats on Friday. They got swept by the Wildcats this season, losing at Coleman Coliseum and Rupp Arena.

The Crimson Tide have had issues this season with its turnovers and defense, allowing 78.1 PPG and 14.5 turnovers per game. Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats knows that his team has to overcome those struggles in order to have an extended run in the SEC Tournament.

“You know, our turnovers have been an issue,” Oats said, “We’ve gotta get those fixed. That’s the biggest problem right now, is our turnovers. And then obviously our defense, we got to continue to work on.”

Despite Alabama’s struggles, they are still regarded as an upper team in the NCAA Tournament. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has Alabama as a 5 seed in his latest Bracketology projection.

Alabama’s first game versus either Georgia or Vanderbilt is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday. The winner of that will face Kentucky at 6 p.m. on Friday. The SEC basketball tournament is being held at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.