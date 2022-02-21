Alabama basketball looks to bounce back Tuesday

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter AJ Holliday

Alabama basketball will be looking to bounce back this week from its 90-81 loss to No. 4 Kentucky at Rupp Arena on Saturday. The Crimson Tide will travel to Nashville on Tuesday to face the Vanderbilt Commodores. Despite losing Saturday, Alabama rose a spot in the AP Top 25 Poll and are now No. 24.

Alabama’ record is 17-10, 7-7 SEC, which has them sixth in the conference. Vanderbilt comes into this one 14-12, 6-8 SEC, which leaves them at 10th in the SEC. The Commodores are coming off a home-win against Texas A&M and have won four straight in front of their home fans.

As the SEC Tournament approaches, every game becomes crucial. The Crimson Tide are 2-6 in road games, but look to change its fortunes. Bama will have its hands-full trying to stop the leading scorer in the SEC, Scotty Pippen Jr. The son of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, Pippen Jr. is averaging 19.5 points per game, while shooting 42% from the field. He scored 24 points in the win against the Aggies, while shooting 8-of-16.

Bama has players that can score at will as well, with arguably the best backcourt in the country with Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly. Shackelford averages 17 points a game, fourth in the SEC, and Quinerly averages around 14 points a game, which is 10th in the SEC. Guard Keon Ellis can be a difference-maker as well, coming off a 28-point performance against Kentucky.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m., Feb. 22 on SEC Network.