Alabama basketball looks for revenge against Mississippi State

2/5/21 MBB Kentucky Alabama Head Coach Nate Oats Photo by Crimson Tide Photos/UA Athletics alabama basketball

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter AJ Holliday

Alabama basketball will be looking for revenge Wednesday as they take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Bulldogs defeated the Crimson Tide 78-76 on Jan. 15 in Humphrey Coliseum. That game was the last time Alabama was ranked in the AP Top 25.

Alabama’ record sits at 16-9, 6-6 SEC, which has them at sixth in the SEC. Mississippi State comes in on a three-game losing streak, all to teams who could end up in the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs are currently 14-10, 5-6 SEC which leaves them at eighth in the conference. This could either be a statement win for Mississippi State, or an opportunity for Alabama to improve its seed as the SEC Tournament approaches.

Both teams come into this match-up with something to prove, but they both have players who can light up the scoreboard. Mississippi State guard Iverson Molinar comes in as the third leading scorer in the SEC, averaging 18.4 points per game. Molinar is also fourth in field goal percentage, shooting an impressive 48.6%. Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford is fourth in the SEC in scoring, averaging 17.3 points per game.

Alabama is No. 2 in the SEC in scoring per game, averaging 80.4 points a game, while the Bulldogs are No. 7 averaging 72.7 points. But, Mississippi State ranks No. 2 in the SEC in field goal percentage while the Crimson Tide rank No.3. The Bulldogs as a team shoot 46.9%, while Bama shoots 44.6%.

Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m., Feb. 16 on ESPN2.