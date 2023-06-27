Alabama basketball learns its SEC schedule for 2023-24 season
By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown
Alabama basketball and the rest of the SEC learned it’s league schedule on Monday afternoon.
Alabama has home and away matchups with Auburn, Florida, LSU, Mississippi State, and Tennessee. Those five teams had a combined 33-55 SEC record last season.
Arkansas, Missouri, South Carolina, and Texas A&M will take a trip to Tuscaloosa. They had a combined 42-38 SEC record last season.
The Crimson Tide will travel to Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss, and Vanderbilt. The Georgia Bulldogs pulled off a huge upset last time Alabama traveled to Athens, GA in 2022. The win against the Crimson Tide was the sole SEC victory for the Bulldogs that season. Kentucky is a powerhouse every year, so traveling to Lexington will be a challenge for an Alabama team that only returns one player from last year’s starting lineup. Those four teams had a combined 35-44 SEC record.
The Crimson Tide is coming off a historic season in which it won both the SEC regular season and the SEC tournament. Alabama ended SEC play with a 19-2 conference record. The 19 conference victories set a program record.
Alabama’s roster took a hit Monday night when it’s star point guard Jahvon Quinerly entered the transfer portal. Head coach Nate Oats got a few transfer portal players and has a couple incoming freshmen that should boost the roster. Alabama’s roster should have the fire power to be a contender at winning another SEC title next season.