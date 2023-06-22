Alabama basketball finalizes two matchups for 2023-24 season

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama men’s basketball finalized two big matchups for next season. Head coach Nate Oats isn’t one to shy away from tough opponents early in the season and next season is no different.

“Arizona and Purdue are two exceptional programs that will certainly test us in the non-conference portion of the schedule,” Oats said in a press release. “During my time at Alabama, we have always tried to challenge our team during the non-conference schedule and playing two of the top programs in the country affords us that opportunity.”

The Crimson Tide will play Purdue in the Hall of Fame Series Toronto Dec. 9 before traveling to Phoenix, Ariz., to face Arizona on Dec. 20 as a part of the Jerry Colangelo Hall of Fame Series Phoenix.

The Boilermakers were a No. 1 seed in last season’s NCAA Tournament after winning the Big 10 regular season and Championship game. The team posted a 29-6 record. ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 has Purdue ranked No. 3 in the nation.

Arizona won the PAC-12 Tournament title and are ranked No. 11 in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25. The Wildcats also earned a No.1 seed in the NCAA Tournament before being eliminated by Princeton in the first round. The squad finished with a 28-7 record.

The Crimson Tide reached the coveted No. 1 spot in the polls last season for the first time in over two decades. All-American freshman Brandon Miller helped his team make history in his lone year with the Tide. Alabama earned the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history. After four of the five starters left for the NBA Draft or transferred and all assistant coaches left for head coaching gigs, Oats had a lot of production to replace. ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 ranked the Tide at No. 23.

Tickets for both games will be released in July.