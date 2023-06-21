Alabama basketball expected to land 5-star commit

2/16/22 MBB Alabama vs MSU Team Photo by Evan Pilat university of alabama men's basketball

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

After losing four starters to either the NBA Draft or the transfer portal, Alabama men’s basketball head coach Nate Oats hit the recruiting trail hard. That may pay off on Wednesday night.

Five-star recruit Jarin Stevenson plans to commit announce his college commitment, and many recruiting sites expect him to pick Alabama.

The Pittsboro, N.C. native has a top three of: University of Virginia, University of North Carolina, and Alabama.

Thank you to everyone who has recruited me. 🙏🙏🙏

My top 3 are @UVAMensHoops ⚔️ @UNC_Basketball 🐏 and @AlabamaMBB 🐘 pic.twitter.com/nhWJ7V8136 — Jarin Stevenson (@JarinStevenson) June 16, 2023

The 247Sports Composite Ranking lists him as the No. 19 recruit in the country, the No. 3 power forward in the nation, and the No. 2 player in the state of North Carolina in the Class of 2024.

Two 247Sports experts, R. Cory Smith and Dushawn London, predict that Stevenson will commit to the Crimson Tide. Smith, who’s considered an “NC State Insider”, has an 82.08% pick rate and is one-for-one for the class of 2024. London is a 247Sports Basketball Recruiting Analyst and has a 94.39% pick rate and is also perfect on predicting the commitments to this point of the 2024 Recruiting Cycle.

Stevenson averaged 21.8 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game last season. He plays travel ball with the Team United Program on Nike’s EYBL Circuit. The team is based in Charlotte, NC and is ” dedicated to helping youth strengthen their basketball and life skills and to enhance their determination to pursue a college education by means of athletics,” per the team’s website.