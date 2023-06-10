Alabama Baseball’s magic is stalled with loss to Wake Forest

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Sam Thornton

WINSTON-SALEM, NC-The tension was palpable outside of David F. Couch BallPark in Winston-Salem, NC in lieu of the first pitch. This was the brightest stage for Wake Forest athletics since the glory days of their basketball program, highlighted by legends Tim Duncan and Chris Paul in the early 2000’s.

Fans sporting black and gold knew the stakes at hand, but they would be met by an Alabama program riding a wave of magic into game one of the Winston-Salem Super Regional.

That mystic stride was stalled on Saturday afternoon as Alabama was dealt a loss 5-4 by the Demon Deacons.

Alabama had a compelling case for being the most difficult opponent Wake Forest has faced. The Crimson Tide is the first SEC program its faced this season, and Alabama has faced the challenge of playing No. 1 on the road. In April, the Crimson Tide faced then-No. 1 LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

Even with Alabama’s recent experience, this challenge was different. Alabama was up against Wake Forest ace pitcher Rhett Lowder, who improved his record to 15-0 with the victory on Saturday.

“The lucky thing for us is that we get to face really good pitchers every weekend. Definitely respect Lowder but it’s a challenge we’re prepared for,” Alabama shortstop Jim Jarvis said on Friday.

Except it was another notorious quick start from Wake Forest that overshadowed Lowder’s play. The first pitch of the contest from Alabama’s Luke Holman was sent over the fence by the Demon Deacons Tommy Hawke. Wake Forest then climbed to a 3-0 in the second inning highlighted by a solo home run from Justin Johnson.

Holman failed to match Lowder’s play on the mound early, something the Crimson Tide pitching staff knew would be a tall task coming in.

Lowder was as good as advertised early and Alabama struggled to generate offense until Caden Rose launched a solo home run in the third inning to cut the to 3-1.

That play sparked recent resiliency within the Alabama lineup, as freshman standout Colby Shelton stepped up to the plate in the fourth inning and slammed a two-run home run to tie the game, 3-3.

Alabama also found resurgence on the pitching mound. Holman formed into his natural self that had been on display down the stretch of the season.

“His stuff seemed to get better as the game went on. From a pitching standpoint, those guys did exactly what we needed to do today,” Alabama Interim Head Coach Jason Jackson said.

Wake Forest wouldn’t let the momentum sway for long. In the fifth inning, the Demon Deacons Danny Corona hit solo home run get the lead back, while simultaneously prompting aggravating emotions in the Crimson Tide dugout.

Alabama assistant Matt Reida was ejected following Corona’s home run. The umpires ruled that Cornoa checked his swing on a would-be third strike. Instead of a strike out, the batter got another chance and delivered a home run.

“Checked swings are tough, those guys have a tough call on that,” Jackson said. “Obviously we thought it was strike three. It’s an emotional game, and that’s a big swing.”

The tension of the weekend had finally arrived as anticipated from the national spotlight. Wake Forest used that emotion to expand their lead to 5-3 in the sixth inning after an RBI single was hit from Adam Cecere.

A transition from the Wake Forest bullpen in the seventh inning was too much for Alabama to overcome with nifty play from Demon Deacon closer Sean Sullivan.

Rose hit his second home run of the game to cut the Demon Deacons lead to 5-4 in the eighth inning, but Sullivan struck out the final five hitters to put game one on ice.

In the end, Alabama couldn’t find the expected production needed from standouts Andrew Pinckney and Drew Williamson. The heavy hitting duo went 0-8 today facing the skillful duo of Wake Forest.

With close contests expected against a dominant team like Wake Forest, Alabama will have to display a near perfect performance to keep their season alive.

“I mean, these are the two best teams in the country going at it right now,” Rose said. “Whoever makes more mistakes is usually the team that loses.”

The Crimson Tide are now facing elimination with their season on the line. Over the last month, they’ve played with their backs against the wall which elevated their status.

Tomorrow will be the real deal, and it will have to be delivered with one more inch of destiny against the best team in the country.

Game two between Alabama and Wake Forest will be played at 11 a.m. CT tomorrow.