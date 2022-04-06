Alabama baseball wins first SEC series

3/1/22 MBA vs UT Martin Alabama Baseball's Tommy Seidl(20) Photo by Skylar Lien university of alabama baseball

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter AJ Holliday

University of Alabama baseball earned its first SEC series win after defeating the Texas A&M Aggies, 8-4 on Sunday. The win improves the Crimson Tide to 17-12, 4-5 SEC. A&M fell to 16-11, 4-5 SEC.

The Aggies got out to an early lead scoring two runs in the second inning, but Alabama would respond in a big way in the fourth inning, scoring five runs on five hits and a pair of walks to gain a comfortable lead. A&M wasn’t able to keep up as they would only score one run in the eighth and ninth inning, while Bama would add two more in the seventh and one in the eighth.

Bryce Eblin led Alabama’ offense in hits, going 4-for-5 at the plate. Eblin’ stat-line included a double, one RBI and a stolen base. Zane Denton also had himself a day going 3-for-4, including a double, scoring a run and tied a team-high two RBI’s. William Hamiter also contributed two RBI in his first game action since Feb. 27. Hamiter finished 1-2 with a double and two walks to with his RBI.

Bama baseball will stay home as it prepares to host the Samford Bulldogs. The two teams will only play once, first pitch is schedule for 6 p.m. on April 5.