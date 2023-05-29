Alabama baseball to host NCAA Regional

For the first time since 2006, Alabama baseball will host an NCAA Regional.

Alabama will be making its 26th all-time appearance in the NCAA Tournament but only the second time since 2014. In 2021, the Crimson Tide was the No. 3 seed in the Rustin (La.) Regional.

The other teams that will be part of the Tuscaloosa Regional will be announced on Monday. The NCAA Baseball Championship selection show will be at 11 a.m. central time on ESPN2.

Alabama (40-19, 16-14 SEC) reached the fourth round of last week’s SEC Tournament. It was eliminated this past Friday in an 8-2 loss to Vanderbilt.

“Our facility is built to host. I think our fan base is hungry for it,” said Alabama Interim Head Coach Jason Jackson after Friday night’s loss. “I know it’s a tough job, but I feel good about where we’re at. I think our guys have done a great job, and they’ve earned it.”

The opening round of NCAA Regionals will begin on Friday, June 2 and run through Monday, June 5. Each Regional is double-elimination with only one team advancing from each Regional site into NCAA Super Regional play.

Of the 16 regional host sites, eight come from the SEC — Auburn, LSU, South Carolina, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky and Vanderbilt will also host regionals next weekend.