Alabama baseball shuts out Kentucky 4-0

Alabama baseball player Tommy Seidl (20) celebrates a homerun against Texas A&M at Blue Bell Park in College Station, TX on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama baseball faced Kentucky in a single elimination game at the SEC Tournament. The Crimson Tide defeated the Wildcats 4-0, marking the first time Alabama’s shut out a team in an SEC Tournament game in program history.

Hunter Furtado started on the mound for the Crimson Tide. Through five innings, Furtado only gave up two hits, walked two and struck out two. He gave Alabama the start it needed to get the win.

Freshman pitcher Kade Woods relieved Furtado to start the sixth inning. He pitched two innings, allowed two hits, walked one and struck out one.

Alton Davis II pitched the final two innings, preserving the shutout. He allowed two hits and struck out two batters in the sever players he faced.

Andrew Pinckney continued his hot hitting streak, blasting a two-run homer in the top of the fourth to get Alabama on the board first.

T4 | 💣⏰ PINCK! AP with a big man home run to right 🌮 2-0 Alabama#RollTide || 📺 SEC Network pic.twitter.com/JIOngEf003 — Alabama Baseball (@AlabamaBSB) May 23, 2023

The Peachtree City, GA native went 2-4 with three RBI’s, including the two-run homer and a double. He reached second base on a throwing error by the third baseman which allowed Tommy Seidl to score in the sixth inning. This gave the Crimson Tide a 3-0 advantage.

Pinckney also had an outstanding night on defense. He recorded five putouts on the night including an incredible throw to home plate from right field which kept the Wildcats off the board in the second inning.

Alabama scored one more time in the top of the eighth when Ed Johnson singled into right field, allowing Pinckney to score from second.

B2 | Do NOT run on Pinck (no need to challenge that one) 🔥#RollTide || 📺 SEC Network pic.twitter.com/WSjuNQ6A3D — Alabama Baseball (@AlabamaBSB) May 23, 2023

Alabama plays the top-seeded Florida Gators Wednesday with the first pitch scheduled for 4:30 pm CT.