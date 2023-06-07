Alabama baseball player earns All-American Honors

Alabama baseball player Colby Shelton (16) throws to first against Nicholls State at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Jun 2, 2023.

By: WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama third baseman, Colby Shelton, earned Freshman All-American honors from the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

This is his second postseason accolade since being named to the SEC All-Freshman team.

Shelton leads the team in home runs and set the program record for single season home runs by a freshman (22). That is fourth best overall in a single season.

The Lithia, FL native ranks fifth in the SEC and 20th nationally in home runs this season. Shelton had five multi-homer games. He also had a four-game home run streak from March 3-7, including grand slams in back-to-back games on March 4-5 against University of Illinois-Chicago.

B2 | 💣⏰ 🪨! ANOTHER grand slam for Shelton and the Tide is in front! 4-2 Alabama#RollTide || 📺 https://t.co/JINmA36g4a pic.twitter.com/mARV86ecMZ — Alabama Baseball (@AlabamaBSB) March 5, 2023

Shelton also leads Alabama in slugging percentage (.689) which is good for ninth in the conference.

Alabama fans are likely excited, that their home run leader returns for at least two more seasons, since the Crimson Tide will lose a lot of depth following the conclusion of this season.