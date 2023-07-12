Alabama baseball picks up transfer commitment from SEC rival

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

After losing all but one of its starters from last season, Alabama baseball received good news Wednesday when Ole Miss transfer TJ McCants announced he was joining the Crimson Tide.

McCants played infield and outfield during his three seasons with the Rebels. He earned Freshman All-American and SEC All-Freshman honors in 2021 after batting .300 with 47 runs scored, 10 doubles, a couple triples, five homers, and 35 RBI. During his freshman camaign, McCants started mainly in center field but also started eight games at second base and one game at left field.

In 2022, the Florida native led the team with 10 stolen bases. He appeared in 60 games while starting 54 of them (33 in center field and 21 in right field). While his batting average dipped to .236, he did start the season off on a seven-game hit streak. He recorded eight home runs, 31 RBI, and five doubles.

Last season, McCants recorded a hit in 13 of the first 14 games which included a six game hit streak. He was second on the team with 10 stolen bases and was not caught once in 10 attempts. While his batting average dropped again to .232, McCants upped his home run total to nine on the season. He drove in 27 runners, hit three doubles and two triples.

When given the opportunity, McCants has been productive at the plate and can play multiple positions defensively. He should find playing time immediately with the Tide after it lost its second baseman, and all of its outfielders.