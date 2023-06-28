Alabama baseball Maryland outfielder Ian Petruz

WVUA 23 Sports,
Pic Alabama Baseball Web

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama baseball landed its second transfer, adding Maryland outfielder Ian Petruz. Petruz announced his decision on Twitter.

Alabama’s baseball has undergone plenty of roster turnover this offseason. New Tide baseball coach Rob Vaughn is happy to add one of his former Maryland players. The coach-player bond likely played a large part in Petruz’s decision. He entered the transfer portal shortly after Vaughn was announced as the new head coach at Alabama.

The New Jersey native comes to Alabama with two years of eligibility remaining. He started 84 of  his 92 appearances over the two seasons he spent in College Park. During his time at Maryland, Petruz hit 23 homeruns, 14 doubles, and drove in 91 batters. He ended last season with a .270 earned run average.

 

Categories: Alabama, College Sports, Sports

Related