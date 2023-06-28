Alabama baseball Maryland outfielder Ian Petruz

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama baseball landed its second transfer, adding Maryland outfielder Ian Petruz. Petruz announced his decision on Twitter.

Alabama’s baseball has undergone plenty of roster turnover this offseason. New Tide baseball coach Rob Vaughn is happy to add one of his former Maryland players. The coach-player bond likely played a large part in Petruz’s decision. He entered the transfer portal shortly after Vaughn was announced as the new head coach at Alabama.

Former Maryland DH Ian Petrutz is transferring to Alabama, he announced. I spoke with a player last week who said Petrutz’s transfer really surprised him. He entered the portal hours after Rob Vaughn’s move was announced. Now, the two are now reunited. — Taylor Lyons (@taylorjlyons) June 27, 2023

The New Jersey native comes to Alabama with two years of eligibility remaining. He started 84 of his 92 appearances over the two seasons he spent in College Park. During his time at Maryland, Petruz hit 23 homeruns, 14 doubles, and drove in 91 batters. He ended last season with a .270 earned run average.