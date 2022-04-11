Alabama baseball joins the rankings at No. 24

4/5/22 MBA Alabama vs Samford Team Photo by Cian Leach alabama baseball

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter AJ Holliday

NCAA baseball released its new rankings Monday and it included the University of Alabama. The Crimson Tide come in at No. 24 after completing a series sweep against Ole Miss. It’s the first time Bama has swept the Rebels in Oxford since 1997.

Alabama has won its last six games and look to make it seven when they face the Belmont Bruins Tuesday. After that, Bama will have its toughest test of the season when they travel to Knoxville April 15 to take on the No.1 team in the country, the Tennessee Volunteers.

Bama’ record is 21-12, 7-5 SEC, which has them tied for second in the SEC West with LSU and Auburn.

Here’s the full Top 25: