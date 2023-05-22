Alabama baseball has multiple players named for SEC postseason awards

Alabama baseball player Andrew Pinckney (21) celebrates a homerun against Texas A&M at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Texas, on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Alabama baseball had five players named to the Southeastern Conference’s postseason awards list ahead of Tuesday’s first-round SEC tournament matchup against No. 8 Seed Kentucky.

With centerfielder Andrew Pinckney topping the list for his outstanding achievements on and off the diamond, Pinckney was named SEC Co-Scholar Athlete and All-SEC second team for his performance in the outfield.

Pinckney leads the Crimson Tide in hits (69) and second on the team in batting average (.347). During SEC play, he led Alabama in average (.330), home runs (11), and RBI (34).

The Crimson Tide had two seniors named to the All-SEC defensive team list: Jim Jarvis and Drew Williamson.

Finishing off the list are Alton Davis II and Colby Shelton, who were named to the Freshman All-SEC Team. Davis was named the closer for the Tide halfway through the season, and dominated finishing with six saves, which ranked third in the SEC.

Shelton, on the other hand was the starter at third base from the jump for the Tide, with an outstanding freshman campaign, setting an Alabama record for home runs in a regular season for a freshman with 20.

First pitch of the SEC Baseball Tournament is scheduled for Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in the single-elimination round at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.