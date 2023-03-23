Alabama Baseball defeats UAB Blazers 12-2

A midweek win for the Tide started out slow, but Alabama baseball scored in four of the final five innings for the 12-2, eight-inning win over UAB at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. The Crimson Tide is now 18-4 on the season.

UAB took an early lead, scoring one in the first inning, and kept Alabama off the board until the fourth.

Then, the Tide took over and scored two runs to take the lead for good. Alabama added five runs in the sixth inning putting the Crimson Tide up seven to one.

Alabama was able to tack on five more runs in the final two innings to push the mercy rule on the Blazers to win it 12-2.

The Crimson Tide will return to the diamond to take on the 22nd-ranked Kentucky Wildcats at home for a three-game set.