Alabama baseball commit signs MLB contract

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama baseball commit, AJ Ewing is going to professional route.

Ewing made it official on Saturday, signing a contract with the New York Mets. He received a signing bonus of $675,000 which is almost $200,000 more than what he was predicted to receive. The No. 134 overall pick has a slotted value of $483,000, according to MLB Pipeline’s Jim Callis.

Supplemental 4th-rder A.J. Ewing signs w/@Mets for $675k (pick 134 value = $483k, compensation for Jacob deGrom). Ohio HS SS, intriguing combination of bat speed, foot speed & arm strength. Alabama recruit. @MLBDraft — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 15, 2023

Ewing got drafted in the fourth round of this year’s MLB Draft last week.

With Ewing off to the majors and former Alabama shortstop Jim Jarvis gone, the Crimson Tide will have to find a short stop replacement fast.

Another Alabama baseball commit, Bryce Eldridge was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the first round, No. 16 overall. He is expected to sign his professional contract.

Eldridge is two-way prospect that could have a big league career as a pitcher, position player, or both. The 6-foot-7 prep-star played first base, outfield, and pitched in high school.