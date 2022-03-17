Alabama Baptist Association collects donations for Ukraine

PRATTVILLE – It is estimated that more than three million people have been displaced since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, and that number is expected to double. Here in Alabama, organizations including the Alabama Baptist Association are doing what they can to help those suffering in Ukraine.

“We have an expression – giving a cup of cold water in Jesus’ name to those in need”, said Dr. Rick Vance, Executive Director of Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions. “We try to do that to expand our ability to be sensitive and cognizant of the needs of others, not only there but here.”

Alabama Baptists have already donated more than $100,000 directly towards serving displaced people in Ukraine and will continue to send more money at the end of each month. However, their efforts do not stop with the money.

“We send equipment, we have an airlift kitchen that is designed to fly over and set up for feeding”, said Dr. Vance. “We are just giving that to them through the International Mission Board, and they’ll use it and we will replace it the best we can here locally.”

For those interested in donating to assist with these efforts, you can expect both a simple and reliable process. You can give through the Alabama Baptist State Board of Mission, earmark it for Ukrainian relief efforts, and be assured that 100% of your money is going directly to serving Ukrainians in need.

Dr. Vance said the Alabama Baptist Association extends their gratitude for the opportunity to share their concern for the beloved people of Ukraine who are in serious need and need us.