Alabama autism clinic hosting back to school bash July 29

Photo courtesy University of Alabama

The University of Alabama’s Autism Spectrum Disorders Clinic is hosting its third annual Back to School Bash July 29, offering free activities including face painting and school supply giveaways.

“The Back to School Bash is a way for the UA Autism Clinic, with the support of the Children’s Trust Fund of Alabama, to support our community by providing school supplies as well as an opportunity for families to connect with each other, learn more about resources and enjoy an afternoon of fun before kicking off a new school year,” said clinic director Dr. Laura Stoppelbein in a statement. “It is important to us that families feel supported and valued, and the Back to School Bash is a way we can show that.”

It’s happening from 5 to 7 p.m. on Butler Field on the University of Alabama campus, behind the UA Autism Clinic at 904 Anna Ave. That’s where the Million Dollar Band practices, sandwiched between Arby’s and the Moody Music Building.

The event is open for students from pre-K through 12th grade.

