Alabama Attorney General announces capital murder indictment of Ibraheem Yazeed for death of Aniah Blanchard

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Nov. 15 the indictment of Ibraheem Yazeed on three counts of capital murder of Aniah Haley Blanchard. Blanchard was reported missing on Oct. 24, 2019, in Auburn, and her body was discovered on Nov. 25, 2019, in a wooded area in Macon County. Yazeed, 32 of Montgomery, was served the indictment Tuesday in the Lee County jail where he is currently being held without bond.

The Attorney General’s office presented evidence to a Macon County grand jury on Nov. 4, 2022, resulting in Yazeed’s indictment* on three counts of capital murder on Nov. 14, 2022.

The indictment charges Yazeed with one count of capital murder during a kidnapping in the first degree, one count of capital murder during robbery in the first degree, and one count of capital murder involving a victim in a vehicle.

The indictment charges Yazeed intentionally caused the death of Blanchard by shooting her with a gun during the course of abducting her and robbing her of a vehicle and cell phone. The indictment also charges Yazeed intentionally caused Blanchard’s death while she was inside her vehicle.

If convicted, Yazeed faces the death penalty or a sentence of life in prison without parole for each of the three charges of capital murder.

*An indictment is an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

-kn