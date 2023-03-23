Alabama assistant Bryan Hodgson named head coach at Arkansas State

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Riley Theis

Bryan Hodgson, Alabama’s assistant basketball coach is expected to relocate to Arkansas State as the next head coach.

Hodgson has been with the Tide for the past four seasons and has spent the last eight seasons on Nate Oats’ coaching staff, along with assistant coaching experience at Buffalo, Midland College, and Jamestown Community College.

Hodgson has also recruited UA athletes including Brandon Miller, Jaden Bradley, Charles Bediako, Rylan Griffen, and Josh Primo. He is currently ranked No. 10 on 247 Sports’ list of top 2023 basketball recruiters.

“Bryan is one of the best recruiters I’ve been around, I initially hired him at Buffalo and he quickly proved that was one the best decisions I’ve made. He was able to get high-level talent, and he’s got an eye for talent,” said Oats when Hodgson was added to the Alabama staff.

Hodgson is the second Alabama basketball assistant to land a head coaching position during the team’s postseason. Charlie Henry was hired at Georgia Southern but will remain with the Tide until its current NCAA tournament ends.

Alabama is set to face San Diego State in the Sweet 16 on Friday, March 24.