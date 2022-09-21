Alabama asks appeals court to let execution go forward

execution, death row, prison

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama asked a federal appeals court to let it proceed with a lethal injection this week, arguing there is no evidence the prisoner selected another execution method.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall on Tuesday asked the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to lift an injunction blocking the execution of Alan Miller.

Miller was sentenced to die after being convicted of killing three people in a 1999 workplace shooting.

Miller testified that in 2018 he turned in paperwork selecting nitrogen hypoxia, and his lawyers maintain the state lost the form.

The state disputes that claim. The judge issued the injunction blocking the state from executing Miller by any means other than nitrogen hypoxia.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/21/2022 7:32:28 AM (GMT -5:00)