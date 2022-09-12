Alabama arts organizations get nearly $3.6M in grants

The Alabama State Council of the Arts last week awarded nearly $3.6 million representing 200 grants and 156 arts organizations around the state.

Organizations awarded grants offer public programs in arts education including folk art, literary arts, dance, music, theater and visual arts.



“Funds awarded through our grantmaking process serve as investments in Alabama’s culture, creative economy and quality of life,” said Council Executive Director Elliot Knight. “These grants provide a better education for students, strengthen cultural expression and support lifelong learning through high quality arts experiences.”

In West Alabama, recipients include:

Interested in seeing who else won the grants? Click here.