Alabama announces homecoming week events

homecoming parade

Next week Tuscaloosa will be awash with even more crimson than usual, as the University of Alabama celebrates homecoming week ahead of the Oct. 22 game against Mississippi State.

Here’s what’s happening when:

Sunday, Oct. 16

Roll Tide Run

Race begins at 4 p.m. Warm-up/check-in time is 3 p.m. near Denny Chimes.

Tickets are required for the event, and can be purchased for $25 right here.

Homecoming Kickoff Event

The homecoming kickoff event is happening from 6 to 9 p.m. at the University of Alabama Student Center lawn. The event is free.

Monday, Oct. 17

Bowling Competition: 6-10 p.m. at Bowlero.

Free Open Student Bowling: 9-10 p.m. All UA students are welcome. Open lanes are first come, first served and for only one hour per group.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Dodgeball Competition: 5 p.m., Student Recreation Center South Gym.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Flag Football Competition: 5 p.m., UREC Intramural Fields.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Choreography Competition: 6 p.m., Coleman Coliseum. Tickets are required and available for purchase here. Open to alumni and community members.

Trivia Competition: 8 p.m., Student Center Theater. Participants should register through the homecoming site.

Friday, Oct. 21

Pep rally/bonfire and Homecoming Queen crowning: 6:30 p.m., the Quad.

Step Show, sponsored by National Panhellenic Council: 8:30 p.m., Coleman Coliseum. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are required and available for purchase right here.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Homecoming parade: noon

Kickoff: 6 p.m.

The community will also be able to view laws decorated by student organizations and businesses participating in Paint the Town Red beginning Friday.

Each business and lawn display will have a QR code available for fans to vote for their favorites. Voting ends around 3 p.m.

This year’s theme is Legends Live Forever.

Get more details on homecoming events, registration and tickets by clicking right here.