Alabama announces 50th anniversary of Title XI celebration

Courtesy Alabama Softball Instagram

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

On June 23, the Alabama Athletics department will begin a series of events celebrating the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX. The passage of Title IX ensured colleges offered equal funding and attention between men’s and women’s sports.

In addition they will also be honoring and recognizing the overall history of women’s athletics at the University of Alabama.

The university has been organizing and planning events to bring student-athletes, staff and the campus community.

The department plans to include a pair of Tidal talks featuring prominent women in athletics and in the world of business. They also plan to have a coffee chat development session, and women supporting women days in the fall and spring.

They’re also holding a service initiative culminating with a halftime presentation at a women’s basketball game in November.

The university will also be having special merchandising opportunities leading up to June 23rd.