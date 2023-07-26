Alabama adds specialist to 2024 recruiting class

football

By WVUA23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama football added a hometown specialist to its 2024 recruiting class last week. Anderson Green became the 15th player to commit to the Crimson Tide for the next recruiting cycle.

Green serves as Northridge High School’s kicker and punter. According to Kohl’s Kicking, the Alabama native is the No. 25 punter in the country and a five-star recruit.

Alabama’s 2024 recruiting class ranks fifth in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite. It features three five-stars, nine four-stars, and three three-stars.