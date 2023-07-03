Alabama Adapted Athletics wraps up summer camp

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama Adapted Athletics wrapped up its annual summer camp on Saturday.

Campers from 17 states participated in the four-day camp. More than 60 athletes, between the ages of 12-and-19, went through drills and scrimmages.

The camp culminated with Saturday’s championship game. Team Swifties defeated Team Revenge, 50-37.

“They learn a few skills along the way and it kind of picks up the intensity of the game and of the scrimmages we’re running during camp,” Alabama women’s adapted basketball head coach Ryan Hynes said. “It’s a lot of fun, it’s really exciting for me to see that improvement from session to session.”

Alabama’s Adapted Athletics program has hosted this camp since 2003 and it’s been instrumental in growing the program into what it is today. The men’s and women’s program swept last season, each winning a national title. The women’s wheelchair basketball team has won four consecutive national championships.