Alabama Adapted Athletics host basketball camp

Alabama Adapted Athletics hosted its annual summer basketball camp at Stran-Hardin Arena from June 22 to June 25.

Around 70 campers ages 12-19 got to practice basketball drills, scrimmage and attend six hour practice sessions each day. They received instruction from the Men’s Wheelchair Basketball Head Coach Ford Burttram and Women’s Wheelchair Basketball Head Coach Ryan Hynes.

Meals, lodges and transportation were included in the camp. Campers also received a custom wheelchair Alabama jersey.

Marketing Director Kellcie Temple said she lives for helping the youth and the program reach its full potential.

“It just means so much to our program, and this is how we’ll grow the sport of wheelchair basketball,” Temple said. “(We’re) really investing in the youth and the young people. It’s just the best.”

Women’s wheelchair basketball head coach Ryan Hynes said this camp is an essential recruiting tool for recruiting success.

“We started in 2003, and as soon as we could start having summer camps, we started having (them),” Hynes said. “It’s a great way to show our university to some high school students and also a great way for us to give back to the younger generation.”