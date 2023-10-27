Alabama Adapted Athletics basketball players capture gold

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Alex Chasen

It seems like University of Alabama and national championships go together. The few of the schools adapted athletes took it a step further, and brought home gold medals.

Earlier this month, five Alabama women’s wheelchair basketball players plus head coach Ryan Hynes represented Team USA at the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation’s Women’s Under-25 Wheelchair Basketball World Championship in Bangkok, Thailand.

In the Gold Medal Game, the United States dominated Great Britain, 72-49 for the programs third U25 World Championship.

“It’s that kind of feeling of satisfaction, we went with that is our goal to win gold, we knew we had the talent to do it,” Hynes said, “It was fun to see the girls celebrate, knowing that they put everything into it and to reach that ultimate goal like we had.”

Winning a world gold medal is the top of the trophy totem pole, but these women and Alabama’s Adapted Athletics program are familiar with this type of success. The women’s team has won four straight national championships and nine overall since 2003.

“I think it just shows the success of our program, of all our facilities and things that we have,” athlete Abby Bauleke said, “How much all that stuff benefits us as players and obviously our staff as well is so great, I think the majority of the team being from Bama just highlighted how successful we are.”

The women and coach Hynes are back home in Tuscaloosa with some gold medals around their necks, but the celebration is over. They have been back on the court preparing for this Saturday’s doubleheader in the ABC Medical Classic at home in Stran-Hardin Arena.

This weekend, the women look to set the tone for how this season will play out as they are on the hunt for their fifth straight national championship.