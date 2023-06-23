Alabama 5-star QB commit back in Tuscaloosa

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama five-star quarterback commit, Julian Sayin, returned to Tuscaloosa for a huge recruiting weekend.

This is the final recruiting weekend before the NCAA mandated dead period, which begins on June 26. According to BamaCentral.com, the list of high-profile recruits visiting Alabama prompted Sayin’s decision to visit UA.

According to On3.com, there will be eight recruits on official visits to Alabama this weekend:

Ellis Robinson, CB, 6-1, 185 pounds, Bradenton, Fla.

Zabien Brown, CB, 6-0, 180 pounds, Santa Ana, Calif.

KJ Bolden, S, 6-1, 185 pounds, Buford, Ga.

Peyton Woodyard, S, 6-2, 188 pounds, Bellflower, Calif.

Eddrick Houston, DL, 6-3, 255 pounds, Buford, GA.

Nathaniel Frazier, RB, 5-11, 208, Santa Ana, Calif.

Casey Poe, OL, 6-4, 290 pounds, Lindale, Texas

Marques Easley, OL, 6-5, 335 pounds, Kankakee, Ill.

Sayin committed to Alabama on March 24. The Carlsbad, Calif. native has served as an out-spoken recruiter, trying to get other top prospects to join him at Alabama.