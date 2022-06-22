Agnew, Burkhalter for Fayette County BOE

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Steve Sawyer struck out against incumbent Jim Burkhalter for the Republican nomination for the Fayette County Board of Education Superintendent.

Burkhalter has served as superintendent since 2014. His tenure saw the expansion of dual enrollment and career technical opportunities.

A former Miami Marlins pitcher, Sawyer has worked in Fayette County Schools since 2007, as a teacher, assistant principal and principal. He is the current principal of Berry High School.

As of right now, Burkhalter will not face an opponent in the Nov. 8 general election.

Republican Primary Runoff – Fayette County Board of Education Superintendent The Republican Primary Runoff candidates in the Fayette County Board of Education Superintendent race. * Incumbent 3,381

For the District 2 seat on the Fayette County Board of Education, Tierre Agnew clinched a victory over Misty Kimbrell.

As of right now, Agnew will not face an opponent in the Nov. 8 general election.