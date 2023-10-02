Agency issues religious freedom warning to Auburn after service with athletes

A nonprofit organization issued a stern warning to Auburn University regarding religious freedom in its athletic programs.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation said it began receiving reports that Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze, basketball coach Bruce Pearl, and baseball coach Butch Thompson were involved in promoting a religious service to students called Unite Auburn.

The Sept. 12 event concluded with more than 20 students being baptized. The Freedom From Religion Foundation feels it is inappropriate and unconstitutional for university employees to use their position to organize, promote or participate in a religious event. Chris Lane with The Freedom From Religion Foundation explained what he wants to see happen with this case.

“All we want here is for Auburn to talk with their coaches. Leading students in prayer, not participating in religious activities, and that any religious activities like this Unite Auburn event or any sort of student led religious activities is entirely student led,” said Lane.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivy issued a statement on the issue, saying the state will not be intimidated by out-of-state interest groups dedicated to destroying the nation’s religious heritage.