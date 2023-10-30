After weeks of uncertainty, House has new speaker

The U.S. House of Representatives can now get back to normal operations since they selected a speaker of the house in Mike Johnson. A lot of unfinished business in the house left things up in the air in the three weeks since Kevin McCarthy was ousted as speaker.

And that also meant nothing could get done in the senate.

University of Alabama political science professor Allen Linken said the whole experience has done some damage in the eyes of the American people.

“Having a speaker does not erase deeply held frustrations, deeply held concerns,” said Linken. “But it means they can at least start moving forward and make an argument to the American people that they are open for business as opposed to dysfunctional.”