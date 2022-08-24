After vandalism, cleanup begins at Evergreen Cemetery

Evergreen Cemetery, located next to Bryant-Denny Stadium, looks a whole lot different today than it did several months ago.

In March, someone vandalized more than a dozen large tombstones and memorials. For months, those memories were left tattered, but the city of Tuscaloosa made major repairs this week.

The Tuscaloosa City Council recently approved paying $2,100 to hire a contractor who could reset what was damaged and set everything right again.

District 3 Tuscaloosa City Council Member Lee Busby said it’s important that as the cemetery’s owner, the city commits to keeping it pristine.

“I think one simple reason would be respect for the dead,” Busby said. “It is a beautiful old cemetery. We have 100,000 people next door to it seven times a year. It is one of the places people see when they come to Tuscaloosa and it’s just the respectable thing to do.”

Busby said the project took a couple days. His suspicion is that someone used a vehicle to damage some monuments, which were found snapped at the base.

There are plans to install security cameras at the cemetery, Busby said, in the hopes of preventing this crime from happening again.