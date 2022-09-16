After serious breach, Uber says services operational

uber security breach

The ride-hailing service Uber says all its services are operational following what security professionals are calling a major data breach.

It says there is no evidence the hacker got access to sensitive user data such as trip history.

A hacker, who appears to have been working alone, announced the breach on Thursday after apparently tricking an Uber employee into providing credentials.

Screenshots the hacker shared with security researchers indicate they obtained full access to the cloud-based systems where Uber stores sensitive customer and financial data.

It is not known how much data the hacker took.

