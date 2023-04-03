After March Madness, women’s pro basketball options are slim

LSU players celebrate after the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. LSU won 102-85 to win the championship. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) – March Madness may be the last time for fans to see many of the talented college women players compete. Even the handful of players selected in the upcoming WNBA draft will find it difficult to continue their pro careers.

There are only potentially 144 WNBA roster spots available and most of those are filled with returning players.

There has been talk of expansion over the last few years, but nothing has come to fruition yet.

Taking their talents overseas is also not a given, with those jobs also at premium.

Following Brittney Griner’s travails in Russia, dozens of jobs players used to be able to find in that country during the offseason are no longer an option.

That has a trickle down on openings in other countries.

