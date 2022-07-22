After losing everything in fire, Greensboro family pleads for help

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Daniel Tomas

A family in Greensboro is without a home after theirs caught fire Tuesday when a power pole fell onto a fence and sparked a grass fire that quickly spread.

Hale County Emergency Management Agency Director Russell Weeden said by the time firefighters arrived, the house was already engulfed in flames.

All in all, the Green family’s home was destroyed, and their neighbor’s home was damaged.

Homeowner Melvin Green said they’re in dire need of financial assistance. Green was living in the home with his daughter April Webster and her 11-year-old son.

“Financial help is what we need right now, and we’re looking to get a better home soon,” he said.

The Greens are currently staying in a hotel thanks to the Red Cross, but that assistance is only available for a few more days, he said.

A GoFundMe Account has been set up on behalf of the family. If you’re interested in learning more or donating, you can donate right here or contact Green at 334-218-9394.