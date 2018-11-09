AFTER INDECENT EXPOSURE ARREST, SHERIFF’S OFFICE LOOKING FOR MORE POTENTIAL VICTIMS

A Tuscaloosa man is behind bars facing indecent exposure charges, and authorities are asking residents to come forward if they’ve been victim of any similar incidents.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Tuesday. Investigators said the victim was alone and cleaning a rental house when the suspect, 29-year-old Mickell Watson, entered without knocking.

The victim said she believed Watson was inquiring about renting the residence, but after several minutes realized he was acting strange. She told him to leave, then escorted him to the door and watched him walk to the road.

A short time later, the victim said she realized someone was in the house again. That’s when she saw him exposing himself, so she cried for help and began dialing 911 while the suspect ran off.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division arrested Watson for third-degree burglary and indecent exposure Thursday.

Investigators said Watson is no stranger to jail, having been booked more than 10 times since 2007, but this is the first time he’s been facing indecent exposure charges.

Watson is 6 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities are asking anyone who’s had any similar encounters with Watson or someone matching his description to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 205-464-8650.