After fire displaces mom, 6 children, VFW steps up to help

Until last week, Rita Saxon lived in a mobile home in Coaling with her six children. But on Oct. 18, their lives changed forever.

“Last Tuesday, my home was lost to a dryer fire,” Saxon said. Several of her children were inside at the time, but no one was injured.

“All of my babies are safe,” Saxon said. “Everything in the home is replaceable. But my main thing was that I wasn’t there with them because I was at the doctor with my other son who was ill. Through it all, I am thankful for the prayers, thankful for all the people who have reached out to my family and all the phone calls and what everyone has done. I am very very thankful for it.”

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6022 in Cottondale is collecting clothing, money and donations for the family.

“Shoes, coats, jackets, even some hygiene stuff,” said VFW District 6 Commander Donnie Nelson. “A lot of people forget to bring that. The family lost everything in their home. It probably wouldn’t hurt to bring some toys for the young kids.”

Aside from necessities like clothing and nonperishables, Saxon and her family need a new place to call home.

“The holidays are just around the corner,” Nelson said. “We are about to hit November. Christmas is right on the edge of that so we need to get them settled in somewhere where we can get them taken care of.”

“I am not choosy,” Saxon said. “As long as it can accommodate the family and we are comfortable and in a safe environment.”

Saxon said she is counting her blessings after so many people have stepped in to help.

“I didn’t know there were people who cared anymore,” Saxon said. “I was down and out and they cheered me up though.”

Donations can be dropped off at VFW Post 6022, 7001 University Blvd. E. in Cottondale.

