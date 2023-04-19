After decades of being gone, Boys and Girls Clubs back in Northport

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Gracie Fusco

For the past 61 years, the Boys and Girls Clubs of West Alabama has been making a difference in the lives of young children and teenagers. Now, after nearly three decades the organization is returning to Northport.

District 2 Northport City Council Member Woodrow Washington said he has personal connections with BGC and it’s important that children in Northport have a space they can call a home away from home.

“This will be so big for our youth and it is just the beginning,” said Washington. “We have a lot of stuff planned and the council is ready to make moves on things and to make a better life for our citizens.”

On Monday, Northport City Council unanimously approved deeding the Robert Hassen Community Center to the Boys and Girls Clubs of West Alabama.

The community center is named after the first African American city council member in Northport.

“We are a community-based organization,” said organization President and CEO Kim Turner. “We have a building and community where kids can feel like they are at home.”