After 26-year long career, Mainz and Tide tennis fall in final home match

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Jack Hutchens

Alabama women’s tennis hosted South Carolina in what would be head coach Jenny Mainz’s final home match. The Gamecocks won the match, 4-0.

Mainz, a three-time SEC Coach of the Year and Blue Gray Hall of Famer, has announced her plans to retire at the end of her 26th season at UA.

“It’s surreal,” said Mainz. “It’s hard to believe that the day has come, and I just felt in my heart that it was the right time, and this is the right thing to do. I prayed about it I feel very good about it. My heart is full and just been really joyful about this day and I’m very much at peace. I feel like I left it all out on the court.”

Mainz was pleased with how her team competed in Sunday’s loss. Despite not getting a point on the day, two of the singles matches reached a tie-breaker in the final set and another two matches tied one set a piece when USC clinched the win.

“I’m proud of our team for their fight today,” said Mainz. “We lost a close doubles point that could have gone either way. We had a slow start in singles dropping four first sets but battled back and gave ourselves a chance to get back into the match. Our girls did not quit showing a lot of grit and tenacity.”

After the match, Mainz was honored by Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne for the years of service she gave to the university.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead the Alabama women’s tennis team for the last 26 years,” said Mainz. “A special thanks to the Tuscaloosa community for the steadfast encouragement through the years. Roll Tide Forever.”

Mainz has led the Alabama women’s tennis team to the NCAA Tournament 15 times in 26 seasons.

Alabama (12-11, 5-8 SEC) is the ninth seed in this week’s SEC Tournament. The Crimson Tide will face No. 8 seed Vanderbilt on Thursday in Fayetteville, Ark.