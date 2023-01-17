Affected by last week’s storms? Here’s how you apply for help

storm damage

If you live in Autauga or Dallas counties and were affected by the severe weather Thursday, Jan. 12, you’re eligible to apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

You have several ways you can apply for disaster assistance:

Online at disasterassistance.gov

On your smartphone via the FEMA mobile app

By calling 800-621-3362 between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

If you’re seeking assistance, be sure you have the following information on hand:

A phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security number

A general list of damage and losses

Banking information if you choose direct deposit

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

If you suffered losses and are uninsured or underinsured, you may be eligible to get assistance through FEMA.

If you have homeowners, renters or flood insurance, file a claim with your insurance company as soon as possible. FEMA will not duplicate any benefits for losses that are covered by insurance, but if your policy doesn’t cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

You can ensure you’re most likely to get assistance by taking photos documenting the damage and beginning cleanup and repairs to prevent further damage.

Make sure you keep all receipts from any purchases related to cleanup and repair.

Disaster assistance may include financial help with temporary lodging and home repairs, as well as other disaster-related expenses.

Residents in other Alabama counties who were affected by Thursday’s storms can learn about potential disaster assistance right here.