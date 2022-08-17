ADPH: Schools should follow CDC guidance on COVID
The Alabama Department of Public Health is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new COVID-19 recommendations for schools and updated quarantine and isolation guidance for adults.
The CDC has relaxed its COVID-19 guidance for people who are exposed or infected to try to minimize the disruption to their lives.
New guidance for schools includes:
- Quarantines and screening testing is no longer recommended.
- Masking remains recommended for everyone in schools in areas with a high COVID-19 community level.
- Students no longer need to stay within the same groups throughout the day.
- Students and staff exposed to COVID-19 no longer need to quarantine unless they’re in a high-risk setting.
- Students and staff exposed to COVID-19 should wear a mask for 10 days and get tested at least five days after exposure.
- Educators should make reasonable modifications so children with disabilities and special health care needs can access in-person education.
Guidelines for the public include:
- People exposed to COVID-19 no longer need to quarantine regardless of vaccination status.
- People exposed to COVID-19 should wear a mask for 10 days while in indoor public spaces and get tested at least five days after exposure.
- People with COVID-19 symptoms or infection should isolate from others, even if they are waiting for test results.
- Those who are infected should stay in isolation for at least five days.
- Those who are infected can end isolation on day six if they’ve been fever-free for at least 24 hours without medication and symptoms are improving.
- Those who were infected should continue to wear a mask around others through day 10 or until they have two consecutive negative antigen tests taken at least 48 hours apart.
- Avoid people who are at high risk of severe illness until at least day 11.
The CDC no longer recommends screening asymptomatic people without known exposures unless they are in a high-risk setting.
Read more about the changes right here.