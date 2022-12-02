ADPH: Make a COVID booster part of your holiday to-do list

The Alabama Department of Public Health is encouraging residents to get up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations, especially as the holidays get into full swing.

Anyone infected with COVID-19 can spread it, even if they’re symptomless.

If you’re visiting family, consider the following:

Children younger than 5 aren’t eligible for boosters

Immunocompromised people, such as those who had had cancer or those 65 and older are at greater risk of getting sick or dying of COVID, even if they are vaccinated

That’s why everyone 6 months or older should get all the doses in the COVID-19 vaccine primary series, and anyone who’s eligible should get the boosters, too.

While it is not clear that a booster vaccine fully protects against newer variants, getting a booster has higher neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variants and can reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 to others in our communities in the coming months.

If it’s been at least 2 months since your last COVID-19 vaccine dose boosters are available for children through adults.

If you’re hesitant about getting the vaccine or a booster, ADPH encourages you to discuss it with your doctor.

Learn more right here.