Adopt-A-School makes 10 new partnerships in Greene County

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Four Greene County Schools forged 10 partnerships with local businesses and community organizations through the Adopt-A-School program on Tuesday, June 7.

In a statement, Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones said, “Businesses and organizations partnering with public schools create several mutually beneficial advantages for each party.”

According to a press release, these partnerships will “push students to take advantage of opportunities to foster character development in addition to addressing the needs of educators and supporting their efforts in and out of the classroom.”

“Schools benefit by receiving tangible and intangible assistance from the local businesses and organizations. We are excited to form these lasting relationships in Greene County Schoosl,” he said.

The schools and partnerships are as follows:

Cook Unity in the Community adopted Greene County High School and Greene County Career Center.

Freedom Rock Church adopted Greene County High School.

Greene County Park and Recreation adopted Eutaw Primary School.

M&A Auto Diesel, LLC adopted Greene County Career Center.

Mills Pharmacy adopted Greene County High School and Greene County Career Center.

New Generation Community Outreach adopted Eutaw Primary School.

Tishabee Nonprofit Organization adopted Eutaw Primary School.

Eutaw High Class of 1979 Foundation adopted Robert Brown Middle School.

For more information about Adopt-A-School, and how your business or organization can support a public school in West Alabama, email carolyn@westalabamachamber.com or call (205) 391-0556.