Additional charges resulting from incident at Bessemer prison

By WVUA 23 News Student Producer MJ Miller

An Alabama inmate is facing additional charges after a security incident on Sunday, Aug. 13.

The inmate, Derrol Shaw, made posts on social media wielding a handgun and smoking marijuana. Shaw was wearing an officer’s uniform in the videos. He described prison as a war zone while inside the Donaldson Facility.

Law enforcement rushed to the scene while the correctional facility was on lockdown. No one was injured during the event.

Shaw was serving time on a murder conviction out of Jefferson County. Now, he is charged with illegal possession of a firearm, promoting prison contraband, and making a terrorist threat.