Oatridge named executive director of Alabama Mobility and Power Center

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Longtime automotive industry leader Michael Oatridge was announced as the new executive director of the University of Alabama’s Alabama Mobility and Power Center today, Thursday, July 28.

Oatridge will join the University on August 1 after decades of service at the Honda Motor Company, and recruiting startup Strategic Workforce Solutions.

“With Mike on board to lead AMP, this initiative can fully begin its mission to improve our state’s position on the cutting edge of electric vehicles while strengthening the University’s research and education,” said Dr. Russell J. Mumper, the University’s vice president for research and economic development, in a statement.

Organized under the Alabama Transportation Institute in partnership with Alabama Power Company and Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc., AMP “envisions to be a premier research and development hub for creating and sustaining modern mobility and power technologies.”

